Want It? Just Rent It!

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Why buy it when you can rent it? That’s the sentiment of many young people today; who’ve grown up in a culture where permanent ownership isn’t as valued as it once was. Now, more and more people are trying out new items without having to buy them. Renting may offer the best of both worlds.

Should you rent, or should you buy? It’s a question you might normally consider when scoping out a new house…but nowadays almost everything can be rented.

Clothing sites such as Renttherunway.com and GwynnieBee offer designer dresses you can borrow and switch out. One popular subscription runs about $95 a month for three items. Garmentexchange.com allows members to share their favorite clothing items with each other. Many companies even offer wedding gowns for rent. Experts say you can expect to pay about 30-percent of the retail price of the dress.

College textbooks are another hot item for rent. Online companies offer rentals that can save students 60 to 70-percent. You simply ship the books back after your semester ends. Turo is a peer-to-peer car rental company that lets you rent cars when the owners aren’t using theirs. And Parklee even lets you rent out parking spots.

Rentnotbuy, Loanables, Zilok and Craigslist are popular sites for finding rentals. So whether you need a dress, a pocketbook, or a car… remember you don’t have to buy it to enjoy it!

One thing to remember when renting items: they must be in good condition when you return them or you might be charged a fee. That means no stains on clothing, no spills in your borrowed car, and no highlighting in your rented textbooks!

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor; Gabriella Battistiol, News Assistant.