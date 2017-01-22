What Size Company Fits You Best?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — This year, more than 2.8-million college students will graduate from universities around the country. They’ll interview for positions at all types of companies. Most will make their decisions to accept a job based on factors like salary and benefits. But does the size of the company matter, too?

Would you rather work for a company that’s big or small?

While one isn’t better than the other, there are differences. Small companies may give you more responsibilities and have you perform tasks beyond your job description. You’re more likely to have direct contact with higher-ups. But small businesses often fail, so you might have less job security. You also may have less opportunity for job growth if the company doesn’t grow. And you’ll have fewer people to work with so you’ll have to get along with everyone!

Large companies on the other hand are more likely to have a formal hierarchy, so you’ll know your next path to advancement. They typically have larger budgets, so they can offer compensation packages that may include generous retirement benefits and stock options; you might also have more organized training programs. But it could be hard to get noticed at a large company and your creativity may suffer. There also tends to be more bureaucracy, making it harder to implement changes. Just remember when choosing a company do your homework and find the right size for you!

Typically, any business with 200 or fewer employees is considered a “small” company. Nearly two-thirds of all new jobs are provided by small businesses!

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor; Gabriella Battistiol, News Assistant.