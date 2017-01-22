End of Life Start Ups

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Nearly 2.6-million people die every year in the United States which keeps the 18-billion dollar funeral industry up and running. Now some start-up companies are aiming to make the business of death better for everyone!

It’s not something we like to think about but we will all die someday. Have you made any plans?

Now start-up companies are making end of life preparations easier. Willing provides estate planning documents online that can be updated any time. Parting is an online directory of more than 15-thousand funeral homes that allows users to compare prices and services.

Everplans is a website that allows you to store and share your important documents, passwords, and final wishes. Cake helps people decide end of life preferences before they die; such as what they want their legacy to be and what to do with their Facebook page.

Grace helps families cope after losing a loved one. It connects them with financial planners, funeral homes, estate lawyers, and other services. The company also provides a list of tasks to be completed before and after a death occurs. So when it comes to dealing with death, remember there are more resources than ever!

According to the American college of physicians, nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t have living wills. The top reason: a lack of awareness.

