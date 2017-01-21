Tips for Finding Cheap Airfare

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the bureau of transportation statistics, almost 900-million passengers traveled nationally and internationally from the U.S. The average domestic passenger spent around $390 last year on airfare and bag fees per round-trip. We share advice on how to save money when booking an airplane ticket.

Whether it’s for business or personal needs, buying a plane ticket can be expensive. Search, compare and decide are steps you always need to take, but there are some ways to make the process easier.

Airlines are constantly offering deals. Input your destination and date of travel in sites like Airfarewatchdog.com or TripAdvisor flights. They will compare the best deals from multiple airlines allowing you to make the best decision.

And if you can be flexible with your schedule, saving some money is even easier. Fridays and Saturdays are the popular flying days, and most expensive too. Try flying in or out on the less busy days of the week like Tuesdays or Wednesdays. The time when you fly also makes a difference. Very early or late flights are the cheapest ones, so if you don’t mind losing some sleep, make sure to book a red-eye.

Lastly, deciding when to stop searching and finally buy a ticket can be tricky too. Try using Kayak.com, it compares different airline flights and it tells you whether to keep looking or to finally buy.

Just because you got a good deal on your ticket doesn’t mean the price won’t go lower. Sign up on Yapta.com to keep track on your airline ticket price. The site will alert you when the price has gone down and when you can get a refund. The best of all, it’s free.

Contributors to this news report include: Alex Pina, Intern; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor; Gabriella Battistiol, News Assistant.