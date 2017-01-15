Four Times You Should Definitely Go to the E.R.

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Researchers found the average American rent in 2013 was $871 per month, while the average trip to the emergency room was $1,233! Nobody likes these medical bills but in some cases avoiding the E.R. could cost you a lot more than money. Here are four times you should really think hard about skipping a visit to the hospital.

Number one, uncomfortable chest pressure may not just be heart burn. Consider early signs of a heart attack. They can be more subtle than the movies make them out to be. If you experience discomfort in your limbs, dizziness or nausea, don’t hesitate to call 911.

Number two if you were knocked in the head. Remember the skull protects the most important organ in our body; our brains. Loss of consciousness, vomiting, or a terrible headache may need immediate medical attention. Traumatic brain injury or TBI contributes to 30-percent of all injury related deaths and each day 138 people in the U.S. die from injuries that include TBI.

And you should definitely go to the E.R. if you’ve cut yourself and it’s bleeding severely. It’s hard to know if you need stitches unless you are a doctor, so take even the small ones seriously. If what should be on the inside is outside, or if you apply pressure for ten straight minutes and it hasn’t clotted, go to the hospital.

Finally if you experience numbness anywhere. Loss of function or sensitivity in your limbs or muscles, you need to find out why. Get to the emergency room so an expert can figure out the reason and resolve it.

Many things can be reversed or treated if caught in time. If you can’t be sure, go with your gut.

Emergency rooms see over 135-million visitors each year, and over 16-million of these result in hospital admission. You should always take your health seriously, and know that it’s better to go than hope it gets better and risk it growing into something more severe. You should head to the E.R. immediately if you suffer dizziness or issues with balance and vision.

