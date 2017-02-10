Spine Surgery: Speed Up Your Recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The single leading cause of disability worldwide and one of the most common reasons for missed work is back pain. It is estimated that 31 million Americans are feeling it at any given time, and every year more than 700,000 people turn to surgery when the pain can no longer be managed with medication and physical therapy.

When surgery has become your only option to get relief from debilitating back pain, one of the first things you should do is put your doctor to the test with these questions: are you board certified to perform spine surgery? How many of these procedures have you performed?

“Another question is, can I talk to some of your former patients or current patients that have undergone this procedure?” K. Rad Payman, M.D., a spine surgeon shares.

Dr. Payman explained training before a surgery will speed recovery after, just like training for a marathon.

“Even if that’s swimming or using a recumbent bike or just stretching or doing yoga that helps,” Dr. Payman told Ivanhoe.

Also consider your diet. Load up on protein to provide the amino acids to strengthen your back muscles. Use omega-3 as an anti-inflammatory, and remember that Vitamin C is essential for collagen healing.

Furthermore, avoid refined sugars. The amount of sugar in a 12-ounce can of soda has been shown to suppress your immune system for up to two days. Limit coffee, alcohol and soda which can dehydrate you, and stay away from ibuprofen and aspirin which can slow healing.

Recovering from back surgery can take anywhere from six weeks to six months, but the sooner you can start walking, and keep walking for exercise, the faster you’ll heal.

Lastly, the most important things to watch out for post-surgery are any warning signs of blood clots or infections. These complications are most likely to occur during the first few weeks after surgery and include swelling in the calf, ankle or foot, and tenderness or redness, which may extend above or below the knee. Occasionally, a blood clot will travel through the blood stream and may settle in your lungs. If this happens, you may experience a sudden chest pain and shortness of breath or cough.

Contributors to this news report include: Jessica Sanchez, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

SPINE SURGERY: SPEED UP YOUR RECOVERY

REPORT #2398

Fever and chillsBACKGROUND: Lower back pain is a disability that affects more people in the world than the other 300 disabilities. According to research, one of every ten people in the world suffers from back pain. Furthermore, back pain is responsible for about a third of work-related disabilities. Lower back pain is not specific to gender, ethnicity or age; it can occur to anyone. You should definitely visit a doctor if the pain is followed by any of the following symptoms:

Unexplained recent weight loss

Significant leg weakness

Difficulty passing urine, or loss of control of urination or bowel movement

Severe and continuous abdominal pain

(Source: http://www.webmd.com/back-pain/news/20140325/low-back-pain-leading-cause-of-disability-worldwide-study & http://www.spine-health.com/conditions/lower-back-pain/lower-back-pain-symptoms-diagnosis-and-treatment)

BEFORE BACK SURGERY: Of the 54 million of Americans who suffer from lower back pain, experts say only 5% need surgery. Surgery is not the only treatment for lower back pain, but it is the only option when medication and therapy are not working. The recovery time for surgery depends on how well the patient is prepared. There are steps one should follow before and after surgery in order to get the best results, faster. Before any type of surgery, whether it’s for back pain or another condition, it is very important to talk to your doctor. Ask him/her about past procedures and how effective they have been. Also, it doesn’t hurt to get a second opinion. Exercising is also important before spine surgery, since it will help your muscles through the process of recovering. Being well equipped is also a must. Purchase a toilet riser, reacher or grabber, and slip-on shoes to avoid having to bend, move and use extra force when performing every-day activities after the surgery.

(Source: Dr. Rad Payman & http://www.spine-health.com/treatment/back-surgery/preparation-back-surgery)

AFTER SURGERY: After spine surgery, one should follow and avoid the following:

Avoid smoking

Avoid drinking excess alcohol

Avoid refined sugars in your diet

Avoid sitting for long periods of time

Use ergonomic chairs or anything that will give you good back support

Eat nutritionally in order to achieve a healthy weight

Drink plenty of water

Get enough continuous sleep

(Source: http://www.spine-health.com/treatment/back-surgery/healthy-habits-after-back-surgery)

* For More Information, Contact:

K. Rad Payman, MD

5363 Balboa Blvd., Suite 445

Encino, CA 91316

818-501-2001

www.thespineMD.com

Free weekly e-mail on Medical Breakthroughs from Ivanhoe. To sign up: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk