Hot New Food Trends

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Remember the cronut craze? People would make lines around the block to purchase this croissant-doughnut pastry. What about kale chips? It seems like every year cars, clothes and hairstyles are not the only things that go in and out of style. Here is what you might be eating in 2017.

Move over kale, there’s a new superfood that’s making waves. Moringa leaves contain high levels of calcium, potassium, and protein as well as vitamins a, b, c, d and e. The leaves can be eaten fresh, cooked or dried without losing their nutritional content. Moringa trees are grown in Haiti, parts of Latin America and in Africa. It currently being sold in the US as a powder and in energy shots. It can also be found in bars and teas.

Looking for an alternative to tofu? Try jackfruit. This large fruit with a spiky outer shell is mostly grown in South America and Southeast Asia. When raw, the inner flesh is pear-like, but when cooked develops a savory flavor. The meaty texture of jackfruit has the ability to absorb the flavors in which it’s cooked, making it the perfect ingredient to make a fake pulled pork sandwich.

And soda sales fell for the eleventh year in a row, while coconut water sales rose 27%. The rise of coconut water brings other plant-based waters to the market, such as maple water or cactus water. You may be finding these natural beverages hitting your grocery store shelves very soon.

What about artificial food dye? An algae called spirulina is being harvested to use for a natural blue-green dye instead. The food marketing institute expects the use of spirulina to quintuple by 2020.

