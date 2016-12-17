ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — While it’s often true that you get what you pay for, you can still save a lot of money without sacrificing quality by buying some things used. Aside from used cars and pre-owned homes, here are some things you should always buy used.

If you’re looking to spruce up your yard by adding trees and plants then skip the corporate nursery and head to your local horticulture club where people often split up their plants and share them with each other.

Office furniture is generally very sturdy and there’s no need to buy new. Keep an eye out for local businesses that are shutting down or redecorating and you can often score high-end chairs, desks and lamps for cheap prices.

Tools like hammers and pliers work basically the same whether they’re new or used. Websites like BigSkyTool.com sell reconditioned tools for up to 75 percent off. And stores like Sears also do the same online.

Cell phones and electronics can be another great deal if you buy used. Companies like Best Buy and Apple have “refurbished” offers on all of their devices.

And finally, video games and movies are a lot like books; many people buy them new and enjoy them once before tossing them. Online sites such as Amazon and NewEgg offer pre-owned copies for a fraction of the cost.

Pets are something else you can always buy used. Animal shelters are over-flowing and often times they may even have that purebred dog you’ve been looking for. Ask your local animal shelter to give you a call if they ever get in a particular breed and you will save yourself hundreds of dollars by skipping a breeder. And don’t forget to research pet rescue organizations as well.

