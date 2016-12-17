ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to a report by common sense media, American teenagers spend about nine hours every day using media for their enjoyment. Many experts warn parents about the dangers of too much screen time. But could all that tech knowledge work to your child’s advantage? We’ve got tips for raising a tech entrepreneur.

They text, they talk, they watch, they listen. Kids today are living in a world with endless devices.

But parents can use those gadgets to their advantage. Experts say if you want to raise a tech entrepreneur, assign tech chores. Pay your child to keep your computer and apps updated. You can also make it your kid’s job to survey competitors to get the best deal on home internet, phone, or TV services. If you have a computer problem, hire your child to be the tech support. Have them google troubleshooting tips to figure out the problem and how to solve it.

Encourage kids to make their own movies, games, or blogs, instead of playing someone else’s. They can use programs like Gamesalad or Scratch to build their own games. Also teach them to manage their schedule the way entrepreneurs do: online! Show them how to take notes with Evernote or Google Docs and have them manage their tasks in Wunderlist or Todoist.

Girls Who Code, DIY Girls, and Ladies Learning Code help young girls learn to program and more. Experts say encouraging girls is important because the tech world is still mostly dominated by male role models and boy-oriented advertisements.

