Human Medicine For Canine Companions

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the ASPCAs Poison Control Center, human medications are the most common toxins ingested by pets. But did you know that some human medications can be beneficial to dogs? We have which ones are safe and how much you can give them …

Everyone knows the popular, pink indigestion medicine Pepto-Bismol, but most people do not know you can relieve vomiting and diarrhea in dogs with it. Give your dog one teaspoon for every ten pounds of its weight. But keep away from cats!

Benadryl can treat allergies in dogs and reduce itching, inflammation, hives, and more. The American Kennel Club says give your dog two milligrams per pound, every eight hours.

If your dog eats something poisonous such as cleaning products or pesticides, you can use three percent hydrogen peroxide. Administer one milliliter per pound into the back of the dog’s throat. If your dog hasn’t thrown up in 15 minutes, try another dose.

Do you have a queasy car rider? Dramamine, the medicine that relieves motion sickness in humans, can also ease car sickness in dogs.

Some owners are taking another approach and are choosing pot for pets. It’s an organic hemp with less than three percent THC.

Veterinarian Sarah Brandon explained, “Their dog or their cat, couldn’t do the things they normally did and a couple weeks later they’re able to go sit on the couch, they can go for a walk. Their pets feel good again.”

Remember to always check with your Veterinarian before administering any medication to your pets. Thedogplace.org offers a dog medicine dosage chart which tells the benefits of medications for dogs, and the dosage that should be administered.

