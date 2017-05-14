Boost Productivity During A Meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — American companies’ hold eleven million meetings daily. According to Business Insider, the unproductive ones cost the country about 37 billion dollars a year. Here are some ways to make sure you aren’t wasting time and money.

Meetings; you can’t avoid them. A recent survey by Salary.com found that employees ranked meetings as number one for productivity killer. So how can that be turned around?

For starters, always have an agenda and send it out beforehand. 63 percent of meetings are held without a pre-planned agenda. Knowing what will be covered in the meeting will allow employees to properly prepare and bring good ideas.

Try banning technology from the room, such as laptops and cellphones, so that you have everyone’s attention. Also, don’t invite people who don’t need to be there. You are only wasting their time, if the information that is being presented is not relevant to them.

And what wastes even more time is having an unnecessary meeting. Don’t set time aside for status updates that can be easily be summed up in an email.

To get the most out of your meetings, online scheduling services recommend having your meeting at three PM on a Tuesday. Employees tend to be more receptive and prepared for a meeting compared to any other time during the week.

Contributors to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.