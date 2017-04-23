Are Hotel Thermostats Rigged?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Does it ever feel like the temperature in your hotel room is never cold or hot enough, even after you’ve set it? An investigation by the Wall Street Journal confirms what many hotel guests have suspected; some hotel thermostats are rigged. Here is why and how to hack it.

Sometimes, no matter how hard you push the button, the temperature in your hotel room doesn’t feel like it’s getting cold enough. And that’s probably because it isn’t.

According to the Wall Street Journal, some hotel thermostats have been upgraded from a simple mechanical sensor to a wireless motion detector. Many are triggered to shut off when you leave the room or open the balcony door. And some even shut off in the middle of the night while you’re sleeping because they don’t sense any movement.

But most guests still prefer to have control over their own temperature which is why a Tumblr blog called thermostat-bypass walks you through how to override some hotel thermostats.

And a search of YouTube has numerous videos on how to hack different models and even disable the motion sensors. Like this one that says hold down the display button then press “off” then “up.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, new room control systems have become much more affordable for hotels and comply with tougher energy-conservation building codes around the country and sometimes qualify for tax rebates, which is why many hotels are switching over.

