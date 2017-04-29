Cash Isn’t King Anymore

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to a Gallup study, most Americans think the US will become a cashless society within their lifetime. Technology is making it easier to ditch the cash.

When was the last time you used cash to pay for something?

According to a Gallup survey, 53 percent of Americans say they rarely use cash anymore. That number was 43 percent five years ago.

This cashless trend is only expected to grow as smartphones make it easier than ever to buy, sell and exchange money. Apple pay has quickly become one of the most popular digital wallets. Just add your credit or debit card to the app and use your iPhone to pay at participating retailers. If you’re selling something or starting a business then Square or PayPal both make it easy with a card reader that attaches to your smartphone or tablet.

And when it comes to paying your friends back, no more excuses. Apps like Venmo and Square-Cash allow you to easily send or request money. Even Facebook is cashing in on the cashless trend. Through Facebook messenger you can now send money to your Facebook friends.

If you’re thinking about ditching the cash there is one down side … several studies have shown that people who pay with credit cards tend to spend more than those who pay cash. It’s known as the “credit card premium.” Researchers say there’s an emotional pain associated with handing over cold, hard cash that curbs spending. But handing over a credit card is too abstract to be painful.

