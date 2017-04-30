Uses For Vaseline … Really!

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — It’s used as a lotion, cream, and gel to heal dry and itchy skin. It’s also used to soothe minor cuts, burns, and scrapes. But did you know that Vaseline can remove stains, prevent battery corrosion and keep your tools from rusting? Her are some other unique uses for Vaseline.

It comes in a clear jar and costs less than five dollars at your corner drug store. What do you use Vaseline for?

If you have ants, flies or any other pesky unwanted critters, spread a thin layer of Vaseline on windowsills and doorways. This will trap crawling insects without using harmful chemicals.

Looking to change up the living room with a new coat of paint? Use Vaseline as a substitute for painter’s tape. Also you can use it as a quick alternative to leather polish on scuffed shoes, handbags and leather furniture.

Annoyed by that squeaking or sticking door? Use a little bit of Vaseline to get it moving smoothly and quietly. During winter, Vaseline can also prevent locks from freezing. It will keep excess moisture out of the lock so it doesn’t turn into ice.

And forget about all those expensive hair and makeup products. Vaseline can also help with split ends and control unruly brows.

Vaseline in partnership with direct relief is also enhancing the lives of people living in poverty around the world through the Vaseline healing project. By partnering with direct relief to deliver Vaseline and medical supplies so far, it has helped two million people worldwide affected by skin conditions. The project’s goal is to help five million people by 2020.

