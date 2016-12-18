Things You Should Really Clean Every Day

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – House cleaning may not be on your list of favorite things to do, but there are a few things that build bacteria and germs on a daily basis. We’ve got a few things that could use a swipe with a sanitary cloth at the end of every day.

Think of all the things you use your dish towel for.

Surgeons are required to wash their hands for up to five minutes before surgery, but most other people don’t wash their hands long enough to disinfect so a lot of bacteria can build up on dish towels. That’s why it’s a good idea to change it out at the end of each day.

Your sponge is another source of germs and bacteria, but the USDA found that microwaving it for one minute or boiling it for five minutes will kill 99 percent of bacteria, yeasts and molds. Other household areas rife with germs: the bathroom door handle and light switch. And don’t forget the remote control and your cell phone. All of these things could use a good wipe down daily.

And then there’s your purse. It sits on the floor in restaurants, it hangs in public restrooms, and it sits in the cart at the grocery store. So before you put it on your counter, table or bed, you may want to wipe the bottom with a sanitary wipe.

At the office, the two things that really should be cleaned several times a day are the sink faucet handle in the break room and the microwave handle. Researchers found those to be the germiest places in an office, far dirtier than even the toilet seat.

