Clearing Space On Your iPhone

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — As of 2016, the number of iPhone users in the US was 101 million. One thing most users receive at some point is a message saying “storage almost full.” We’ve got how to clear storage on your apple phone without having to let go of your favorite apps.

You’re about to take a picture in your iPhone, but a message pops up that says “cannot take photo: there is not enough available storage.” You can immediately delete pictures in order to get space, but there are other ways to clear memory on your device.

One way to make space available is to delete apps. Click the ‘settings’ app, ‘general’, and then ‘storage and iCloud usage’ to go to ‘manage storage’ in order to delete those applications you don’t use. But what if all the apps are important?

Try renting a movie. Check your available space in ‘storage and iCloud usage’. Afterwards, go to the iTunes store app and rent a movie with a large file size like Harry Potter. The “not enough storage” notification will pop up immediately; hit “ok”. Go back to check your storage and you will notice a new higher number.

A third way is to delete old text messages. If you never read texts from last year, and don’t mind them being deleted after 30 days, configure your message settings. Go to ‘settings’, then ‘messages’ and reset your ‘keep messages’ to 30 days. After the reset, all messages older than this will be deleted.

Another tip is to clear your browser’s cache. Go to ‘settings’, then ‘safari’ or another browser, and select ‘clear history and website data’. This will free up more space on your phone

