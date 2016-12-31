Six Weight Loss Tricks

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – More than 70 percent of American adults are overweight or obese even though about 45,000,000 diet every year. Losing weight is hard work, but we have some tricks that could make it a little easier. Here are some that don’t involve dieting or exercise.

You sweat, you lift, and you eat right. But you’re still not seeing results!

Our first trick, add some spice to your food. In a study, people who added one gram of red chili pepper to each meal felt full whether they consumed 100 percent or 75 percent of their daily calories. Another trick, time your meals. Set a timer for 20 minutes and make yourself eat slower. This helps trigger the body’s fullness hormones.

Trick number three, sleep more. Research shows sleeping an extra hour a night could help you cut calories by six percent and drop 14 pounds in a year! Also ditch the diet drinks. In a study, people who drank diet sodas had a 70 percent greater increase in waist circumferences after 10 years compared to those who didn’t.

And finally, keep good food close. One study found people who were given the choice to eat buttered popcorn or apples chose the food that was nearest even if they preferred the popcorn. Our final trick, try having your salad last! Munch on greens instead of having seconds and your brain will have a chance to realize you’re full.

Another trick: Eat at home at least five days a week. A consumer reports survey found this was a top habit of people who successfully lost weight and kept it off.

