Calories In Your Cup Of Joe

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — It’s no secret that people love coffee. 150 million Americans drink coffee every day. But how many of these coffee connoisseurs actually know how many calories are in their cup?

When you’re dieting, you are always careful to count your calories. But are you counting the invisible ones in your drinks? Your morning coffee could be the source of why your scale isn’t moving as fast as you’d like it to.

An average cup of black coffee has only five calories. However, you may be adding a lot of unnecessary calories if you’re using store bought creamer. It may say 35 calories on the front, but check the serving size. You may be quadrupling your calorie count without even realizing.

If you buy your coffee on the go, consider this. Just ten ounces of a Dunkin Donuts mocha swirl latte is 230 calories. And 16 ounces of Starbucks caffé mocha without whipped cream? 290 calories.

As for your sweet tooth drinks, 16 ounces of a Starbucks peppermint white chocolate mocha with whipped cream has a whopping 560 calories. That means it has already counted for one fourth of your necessary daily calorie intake.

So tomorrow morning instead of reaching for the creamer or a flavored coffee beverage, try taking your coffee black.

Take your cup with some plain old milk and sugar? An average quarter cup of milk holds about 40 calories, and one tablespoonful of granulated white sugar 45. Moderation is key for calorie counting.

