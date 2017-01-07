Social Media: Fire Your Boss?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — 1.7-billion people worldwide use Facebook, 400-million are on Instagram, and 320-million use twitter. That’s a whole lot of virtual friends you can make. But there are a few people with whom an online relationship can mean trouble. We have more about the people you’ll want to tread lightly around on social media.

You already know you shouldn’t interact with anyone online that you don’t know in person. But experts say people you know well may pose the biggest risk and the biggest reward. What do you do if you get a friend request from your boss?

Sometimes, not interacting with the boss means missing opportunities to sell yourself to the company’s top brass.

Pam Moore is the owner of Marketing Nutz, and ranked by Forbes magazine as one of the country’s top social media experts. She says when it comes to the boss and social media; there is no right or wrong.

“But I would take a look around and see what is everybody else doing? You know if you’re new to a company, is everybody else friends with the boss? Are they engaging with the CEO of the company?” Moore said.

What you don’t want to do is fire your boss on Facebook. Once you let the boss in, blocking him or her is a bad idea.

“We’re friends with most of our employees. Now if they were to go unfriend me all of a sudden? I would wonder why did they unfriend me? Right or why did they block me? What are you hiding?” Moore continued.

Instead, limit the posts that the boss can see. Facebook has settings that allow you to put followers in groups of close friends, acquaintances, or restricted. Your boss should be restricted.

Other friends that might need a special setting; maybe an ex romantic partner? Definitely an underage child.

“I will only connect with my son’s friends if I have met them in real life.” Moore stated.

The bottom line? It only takes a moment with your fingertips to make a lasting impression.

When it comes to unfriending people- Moore says she uses this rule: anyone who makes you feel negative about yourself, your business or your family should be deleted.

