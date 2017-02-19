Recareering Later In Life

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More than 33% of the US labor force is made up of workers 50 years of age or older! That number is on the rise as more baby boomers are deciding to work longer and try different careers. The idea of starting a new job in your golden years might seem difficult, but you can recareer at any age.

If you’re an older adult and you’re not thinking about retirement you’re not alone!

The number of people aged 65 or older working full-time has more than tripled in the past 20 years. And many are recareering; changing jobs or starting their own business, later in life. In 2015 24% of entrepreneurs who launched businesses were between ages 55 and 64.

If you’re considering recareering, keep up with current technology: Facebook, Twitter, Linked-In, and Instagram are a must. Try an internship or volunteer opportunity; you’re going to need new experiences and connections. Also, check out sites like idealistcareers.org which has blogs and resources for job seekers over 50. Or encore.org, a site dedicated to helping people in midlife find community-based work. Seniorjobbank.org has a comprehensive database of jobs for older adults and workforce50.com is a site offering job listings specifically for older adults.

If you’re worried about starting a new business later in life, consider this: a report by researchers at city University of London’s Cass Business School found 70% of start-ups created by people age 50 or older last longer than three years versus 28% for those younger than 50.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor; Gabriella Battistiol, News Assistant.