MIAMI. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Most of us have heard of Botox to smooth away wrinkles, but the effects are temporary. Now a new treatment using heat promises to get rid of those frown lines, permanently.

Elizabeth Sanzone talks about the wrinkles that pop up when she furrows her brow.

“People have the tendency to tell me that I’m mad when I’m not,” Sanzone told Ivanhoe.

Miami-based plastic surgeon Adam Rubinstein, M.D., FACS said most people develop frown lines over time.

“People call them the 11’s,” said Dr. Rubinstein.

He said now there’s a new way to get rid of those wrinkles for good. It’s called ThermiRase, an FDA-approved treatment that uses radio frequency energy to destroy the nerve.

“If you are able to knock the nerves out that make the muscle do that, then you won’t be able to get those lines anymore,” explained Dr. Rubinstein.

First, a probe is used to locate the nerves to be treated. Local anesthesia is injected to numb the area. Then the heat goes to work.

Dr. Rubinstein said, “The energy gets into the tissue through this little metal tip on the cannula and raises the temperature.”

It’s eighty-five degrees Celsius to be exact and Dr. Rubinstein details that, “The temperature is enough to damage the nerve and stop it from working.”

Dr. Rubinstein said the heat is kept in a safe range so there’s no risk of burns. Unlike Botox, which paralyzes the nerve and lasts for about three months, ThermiRase can last a lifetime.

“Once this works, it works forever,” said Dr. Rubinstein.

This is erasing Sanzone’s frown lines and giving her something to smile about.

ThermiRase takes about an hour and swelling usually lasts about two weeks. It can be costly at around $2,500 and experts recommend you make sure it’s done by a board certified plastic surgeon.

MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS – RESEARCH SUMMARY

TOPIC: ThermiRase: Wrinkle Eraser

REPORT: MB #4217

BACKGROUND: As a person ages, their skin loses its ability to hold on to moisture, it produces less oil, and it takes longer when healing. Age also causes skin cells to divide at a slower pace, and the dermis, also known as the skin’s inner layer, begins to thin. This thinness impacts the structure of the skin, which results in the wrinkling process. Expressions like smiling, frowning and squinting make wrinkles more visible. Facial contractions can also cause wrinkles between the eyebrows and from the corner of the eyes, as well as damage from the sun and smoking.

WRINKLE TREATMENTS: A great variety of over-the-counter products exist to treat wrinkles, like creams and lotions. Other options include prescribed retinoid creams like Renova and Retin-A. A successful treatment removes skin layers to regain smoother and youthful looking skin. Some procedures that can allow for this are:

Dermabrasion

Chemical peels

Laser skin resurfacing

Non-ablative lasers

Fillers

Botox

THERMIRASE: ThermiRase is an FDA approved treatment that is now being used to get rid of wrinkles for good. The treatment uses radio frequency energy to destroy the nerve that is responsible for the wrinkle. Unlike Botox, which is a treatment that paralyzes the nerve and lasts around 3 months, ThermiRase can last a lifetime. ThermiRase can be performed on any patient, at any age, with any skin color and skin type. The procedure consists of starting with a probe that is used to locate the nerves to be treated. Next, anesthesia is injected into the patient’s body to numb the area where the procedure will take place. The radio frequency energy gets into the tissue through a metal tip on a cannula and it rises to a temperature of 85 degrees Celsius; just enough to damage the nerve and stop it from working. The procedure can take about an hour to finish, it’s almost painless, and the swelling usually lasts for about two weeks. The average cost for ThermiRase is $2,500.

