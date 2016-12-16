ThermiBreast Gives Women A Lift

Montclair, N.J. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — An alternative to traditional plastic surgery is now being used for breast lifts. Now, a minimally-invasive procedure called ThermiBreast is erasing years from the neck down.

Elsa Santiago wanted to restore her sagging breasts without going under the knife.

“I wanted a lift, but I don’t like the scars myself,” detailed Santiago.

Cutting-edge technology, called ThermiTight, now enables the minimally-invasive ThermiBreast procedure. By inserting four small needles called probes into each areola, radio frequency energy creates heat inside the breast.

Barry DiBernardo, M.D., a New Jersey-based plastic surgeon, explained “By getting to the right temperatures, from studies that I’ve done years ago, we know the cells make more collagen and elastin. There’s another mechanism where these vertical fibers are tightening. You’re getting a dual mechanism of tightening, which then translates to a breast lift.”

Dr. DiBernardo performs ThermiBreast in his office, using local anesthesia, leaving no visible scarring. Santiago received a two-inch lift.

“I am very happy,” said Santiago. “I have friends who ask me about it and I have told my friends it’s worth it.”

Dr. DiBernando said, “There is some swelling, some bruising, but most of that’s in the first week.”

“There’s more volume,” detailed Santiago. “You get that little volume of the tightening of your skin. And I love it.”

Dr. DiBernardo said ThermiBreast is about half the price of a traditional lift.

ThermiBreast is for those needing mild to moderate tightening. It’s considered cosmetic and is not covered by insurance. The results of the procedure should last several years, depending upon the patient, and it can be repeated, as needed.

BACKGROUND: A mastopexy, better known as a breast lift, raises the breasts by removing excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissue to reshape and support the new breast contour. Sometimes the areola can become enlarged over time, and a breast lift will reduce this as well. A breast lift can rejuvenate a woman’s figure with a breast profile that is more youthful and uplifted. A woman’s breasts often change over time, losing their youthful shape and firmness. These changes and loss of skin elasticity can result from pregnancy, breastfeeding, weight fluctuations, aging, gravity, or can even be hereditary. Breast lift surgery does not significantly change the size of the breasts or round out the upper part of it. For a fuller look, a woman should look into breast augmentation surgery.

SIDE EFFECTS: After the procedure, a woman has to wear elastic bandages or a support bra to minimize swelling and support their breast as they heal. A small tube may be placed under the skin to drain excess fluids, and they may have to apply medications or take them orally to aid healing and reduce the risk of infections. Results are immediately visible, but patients may suffer post-surgical swelling. There is a possibility of poor healing of the incision area, which can result in scarring. It is also possible to get changes in nipple or breast sensations, which can be temporary or permanent. They may also have potential partial or total loss of nipple and areola, and there is a risk for infection.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: ThermiBreast uses a small probe with radiofrequency energy to go under the skin, and create a certain temperature that affects the skin cells. The mechanism measures heat to a specific temperature and the cells make more collagen and elastin which helps the vertical fibers tighten, translating into a breast lift. The difference in the new technology is this minimally invasive method; you only have four small pinholes around the areola. This results in maximum results with minimal scarring or side effects. There may be some slight swelling and bruising, but it’s mostly cleared by the end of the first week. (Source: Dr. Barry. DiBernardo)

