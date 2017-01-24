Pelvic Pain Relief

NEW YORK CITY. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Many women suffer in silence, struggling with groin pain, which is often ignored or misdiagnosed. Here’s more on the causes of pelvic congestion syndrome and how it’s being reversed.

Mindy Dileo’s pain was impacting every aspect of her life, especially her relationship with her husband, Pete.

Dileo told Ivanhoe, “Any time that I was intimate with my husband, the pain would increase, and it just got to a point where the pain was unbearable.”

Dileo had pelvic congestion syndrome, typically caused by genetics or childbirth. Lack of ovarian circulation causes blood-engulfed veins on top of the thighs or in the groin.

David Greuner, M.D.,FACS, a vascular surgeon at NYC Surgical Associates, said this often goes unaddressed, since many women consider the discomfort normal.

“In women over 35, you’re looking at almost 50 percent of the population. In women that have multiple pregnancies, you’re looking at probably 80 percent of the population,” detailed Dr. Greuner.

For relief, a catheter is inserted into the thigh or groin, targeting non-functional veins using a sealing solution. Blood pooling stops, returning veins to normal size.

Dileo said, “It’s been more than three months. I’ve had no pain whatsoever.”

Dr. Greuner told Ivanhoe, “She was extremely happy about a week after the procedure, and so was her husband.”

“And I’m just really happy that it’s resolved. You know, it’s scary,” Dileo detailed.

Which is a win-win for this couple.

Pelvic congestion pain is relieved under local anesthesia. The procedure is covered by insurance.

BACKGROUND: Pelvic pain is pain in the lowest part of the abdomen and pelvis. Symptoms may arise from reproductive (if you’re a woman), digestive or urinary systems, or from musculoskeletal sources. Depending on the cause of the pain, the severity may be mild, moderate or severe. The pain may sometimes travel causing pain in the lower back, buttocks or thighs. Sometimes, the pain may be triggered by an event like urinating or during sexual activity. Around 50 percent of women over 35 years old suffer from pelvic pain, and if they’ve been pregnant multiple times, around 80 percent of these women suffer from the pain too. For this reason, chronic pelvic pain or pelvic congestion syndrome is typically misdiagnosed or ignored.

TREATMENTS: If the pelvic pain is chronic, it has been present for over six months, and it’s disrupting your daily life, it needs to be treated. The treatment will depend on what is causing the pain. Talk to your doctor since he may recommend a mixture of treatments. Some of them include:

Pain relievers

Hormone treatments

Antibiotics

Antidepressants

Physical therapy

Psychotherapy

Neurostimulation

Surgery

Acupuncture

EMBOLIZATION: This minimally invasive procedure is a treatment that has helped a lot of women with pelvic pain. During the procedure the doctor inserts a catheter of the size of a spaghetti into the thigh or groin. Non-functional veins are targeted by using a sealing solution that makes the blood pooling stop. This procedure returns veins’ sizes to normal allowing the pain to disappear. The procedure is performed under anesthesia and it is covered by insurance.

