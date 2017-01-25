FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — More than half a million Americans will need total knee replacement in the New Year. Now, new technology in the operating room is making it easier for both doctors and patients.

Just a few months ago, stairs were torture for Sandra Goldberg.

Goldberg told Ivanhoe that she would take a deep breath and say, ”Oh my gosh I have another step to go and another, I would count the steps until I got to the top.”

Goldberg suffered from painful osteoarthritis and needed a total knee replacement.

Martin Roche, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, detailed, “In the United States this year we’ll probably do close to 650,000.”

Dr. Roche said the procedure hasn’t always been precise, forcing some patients to have more surgery.

“Approximately 30 to 40 percent are due to imbalance, instability, malrotation or malalignment,” said Dr. Roche.

Now new technology is changing that, using the Mako Rio robotic arm system.

“Preoperatively we can place the implant specifically where it needs to go on that patient,” explained Dr. Roche

Using special software, doctors use a CT scan of the patient’s knee to create a 3D model.

“Then in the operating room we use the robotic arm as an extension of my hand to place it specifically and accurately every time,” Dr. Roche told Ivanhoe.

That significantly reduces the need for more surgeries in the future due to alignment errors.

“Potentially these knees could last even longer than 15 to 20 years,” said Dr. Roche.

Goldberg couldn’t believe she was walking up and down stairs the day after her surgery.

“It was a miracle,” said Goldberg.

Now finally pain free, nothing slows her down.

Dr. Roche said most patients can resume normal activity and even go back to sports like tennis and golf a few weeks after the procedure.

MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS – RESEARCH SUMMARY

TOPIC: Mako Rio Makes Knee Replacement Easier

REPORT: MB #4205

BACKGROUND: The knee is the largest joint in the body, and is necessary for many of our daily activities. If the knee is damaged by arthritis or an injury, and no medications or exercises relieve pain, a total knee replacement surgery may be recommended. Knee replacements first took place in 1968, and now they are one of the most successful procedures with over 600,000 surgeries occurring each year in the United States.

SURGERY AND POSSIBLE COMPLICATIONS: The average age for knee replacement surgery is between the ages of 50 and 80, but even so, each patient has to be evaluated individually in order to asses if surgery is the correct approach. Just like any other surgery, knee replacements can have complications. Serious knee complications, like knee joint infections occur less than two percent of the time. Other complications like heart attacks or strokes occur less frequently. Nevertheless, some complications like imbalance, instability, mal rotation or mal alignment can cause 30-40 percent of patients to need more surgery after the original.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Using special software, doctors use a CT scan of the patient in order to create a 3D model. Then, in the operating room, the Mako Rio robotic arm is used as an extension of the doctor’s hand in order to accurately place the implant. The use of this new technology reduces the need for future surgeries. A knee implanted with this robotic arm could last longer than 15 to 20 years. Patients can resume normal activities, even playing sports, weeks after the procedure.

