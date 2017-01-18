Laser Tattoo Removal

LOS ANGELES. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Removing a tattoo with a traditional laser can involve as many as twenty sessions. It’s expensive and painful. Now, there’s a new laser that uses cutting-edge technology that cuts down on your time in the doctor’s office.

Jasmine is in the middle of undoing something she did when she was 16. She’s getting rid of a tattoo of a Shakespeare quote that covers her entire left side.

Jasmine told Ivanhoe, “I definitely don’t want a giant tattoo on my side for the rest of my life.”

She had bad luck trying to get smaller tattoos removed. Seven visits and they’re still visible. Then she found Dennis Dass, M.D., a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon, who uses a new PicoSure laser. A picosecond is a trillionth of a second.

“When a laser energy is delivered in a trillionth of a second, you’re actually getting a pressure wave that disrupts the ink particles as opposed to heat damage to the ink particles, so you get less damage to the surrounding skin,” detailed Dr. Dass.

After giving her lidocaine shots for pain, Dr. Dass will spend five minutes using the laser on her tattoo. Here’s Jasmine’s tattoo after three sessions. Here are more before and after photos. What can be a two-year process with a traditional laser takes about eight months with PicoSure.

Dr. Dass explained, “With the older laser technology it takes anywhere from 12-20 treatments to get that tattoo removed. With this newer technology, we can remove it in about six to eight treatments.”

Jasmine said, “I’m imaging the best possible outcome with maybe a little bit of you know some here and there discoloration and scarring, which I’m totally open to as long as the tattoo is for the most part, gone.”

That should happen in three more sessions.

Some tattoo colors are impossible to remove with traditional lasers. Within the last year, PicoSure released an attachment that zaps reds, yellows, and oranges just as quickly as it does other colors.

BACKGROUND: Around 30 percent of Americans, and half of all millennials, have at least one tattoo on their body; but, around 25 percent of them are not happy with the end result and regret getting it. Fortunately, tattoo removal is an option when trying to reverse the decision to permanently decorate your body.

TATTOO REMOVAL: A tattoo removal is normally performed with the help of a laser. The high intensity light beam breaks up the pigment in the skin. Some colors, like black, are easier to dissolve than others, like blue and green. For this reason, the complete removal of the tattoo will depend on the colors and size. No matter the colors or size, removing a tattoo will take more than 10 sessions; with each session the art will become lighter and lighter. Tattoo removals can be painful, so anesthesia may be required. It’s usually recommended to place an antibiotic cream in the area affected after each removal visit.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: There is a new type of laser technology for tattoo removals called PicoSure. This laser is delivered in a trillionth (pico) of a second, which creates a pressure wave that disrupts the skin particles as opposed to creating heat damage to the ink particles like other lasers do. This specific laser allows for less damage in the skin and most of the colors can be removed at the same time, which allows the process of the removal to be faster. With older laser technologies, the process of removing a tattoo could take anywhere from 12 to 20 treatments turning the removal into a two year process; with PicoSure, a tattoo can be removed in six to eight treatments which normally is broken down into eight months.

