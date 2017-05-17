iDesign Vision Treatment

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – You can now get laser eye surgery that’s specific to your eye. The iDesign system generates a high definition 3D map of your eye, irregularities and all. Then it guides the laser to custom-correct your vision.

Christa Bailey was tired of fumbling with contacts or glasses before taking her dog Baron for his morning walk.

Bailey told Ivanhoe, “I work on the computer all day so my vision has gotten progressively worse. I can’t see far; I can’t see the clock in the middle of the night.”

Bailey chose the iDesign wavescan system to correct her vision. The FDA approved it 18 months ago and expanded approval to people with mixed astigmatism this year.

Sandy T. Feldman, M.D., a Lasik eye surgeon and the medical director of Clearview Eye and Laser Medical Center in California, explained “It measures imperfections of the eye that are like a fingerprint that are unique to the person.”

iDesign is adapted from technology used to shape and measure mirrors in the James Webb space telescope. It captures 1,257 data points on the eye, so surgeons can make precise corrections.

Dr. Feldman continued, “The iDesign is like the brain, and it’s going to drive the laser treatment. It tells the laser what to do. So we’re customizing it based on your imperfections.”

The iDesign system created a high definition 3D blueprint of Bailey’s eyes for Dr. Feldman. She used that as a map to reshape Bailey’s corneas in a ten-minute procedure, as Bailey’s husband looked on. The immediate result?

“Oh my god, I can see,” said Bailey.

In one clinical study, 92 percent of iDesign patients achieved at least 20/20 vision. iDesign works for nearsighted patients who are at least 18, who have a wider range of pupil sizes, and now patients with mixed astigmatism. The risks are the same as the ones for regular Lasik surgery.

BACKGROUND: Like nearsightedness and farsightedness, astigmatism is a refractive error, meaning it is not an eye disease; it's simply a problem with how the eye focuses light. Astigmatism usually causes vision to be blurred or distorted to some degree at all distances. Symptoms of uncorrected astigmatism are eye strain and headaches, especially after reading or other prolonged visual tasks. Astigmatism usually is caused by an irregularly shaped cornea. Instead of the cornea having a symmetrically round shape, it is shaped more like a football, with one meridian being significantly more curved than the meridian perpendicular to it. Special contact lenses are an option to help it, as is refractive surgery such as Lasik.

TREATMENT: Refractive surgeons have long appreciated the accuracy and predictability of outcomes associated with wave scan technology. Wave scan derived treatments, however, have several short-comings including the inability to resolve the optical characteristics in those with higher prescriptions, small pupils, high levels of astigmatism and corneal irregularities. This is solved with the iDesign system.. At the core of Wave Scan is an array of small lenslets designed to measure the inherent deviation in eye focusing. iDesign increases the count of this lenslet array from 250 to 1200. Additionally, iDesign measures pupil size and topography in each evaluation adding to the comprehensive quality of each scan. This surgery is specific to an individual's eye and allows surgeons to make precise corrections, which leads to better vision for patients.

SPACE AGE TECHNOLOGY: The development of the sensor technology within the iDesign System was the result of an earlier discovery by Abbott scientists, which NASA used to accurately measure and shape the mirrors in the James Webb Space Telescope to ensure it will transmit high resolution images of deep space back to earth. The telescope is scheduled to launch in 2018.

