Hormone Therapy and Weight Loss

DALLAS. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — The CDC says about 38 percent of American adults are considered clinically obese and 71 percent are overweight. Research shows that hormone imbalance can have a huge impact on this back-and-forth weight gain. Wellness experts are seeing how balancing the hormones can help with weight loss.

Terri DeNeui, MSN, APRN-BC , a nurse practitioner and owner of Evexias Medical Centers, said the benefits of hormone replacement therapy go beyond increased energy levels, mood and libido.

“After we would get their hormones balanced and some key nutrients in their thyroid, they would come back the next time and say, ‘wow I’ve lost ten to 15 pounds and I didn’t even try, what’s that about,’” detailed DeNeui.

That’s what happened to Brandy Prince, MSN, NP-C, a nurse practitioner, who had no energy, and a pattern of losing and gaining weight over and over.

“I was obese at 208 pounds and I felt terrible. I felt terrible about myself. I got out of bed every morning and everything just hurt.”

Using pellets that are inserted under the skin, Prince got testosterone, which helped her build muscle and her thyroid levels were increased. She slept better and she lost weight, eventually more than 50 pounds.

Prince told Ivanhoe, “The weight loss was not something that I expected or anticipated, but it was definitely a wonderful benefit.”

“Hormones and what’s going on inside the body at the cellular level where metabolism actually happens has got to be a part of any kind of weight loss regime, otherwise you are just spinning your wheels,” said DeNeui.

Prince detailed, “It’s not just my physical size, but my entire confidence, and my self-esteem has changed. I’m not the same person.”

Doctors say this type of hormone therapy has minimal risk factors and few side effects, although patients with a history of breast or prostate cancer may need further evaluation and doctors may consider alternate options for those patients.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Supervising Producer; Don Wall, Field Producer; Milvionne Chery, Assistant Producer; Roque Correa, Editor; Mark Montgomery, Videographer.

MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS – RESEARCH SUMMARY

TOPIC: Hormone Therapy Weight Loss

REPORT: MB #4220

BACKGROUND: A person is considered obese when their weight is considered higher than what is healthy for their given height. To determine whether a person is obese or not, a body mass index test, or a BMI, is used. The BMI consist of taking the person’s weight in kilograms and dividing it by the square of their height in meters. If the result number is higher than 30.0, then they are in the obese range. According to the CDC, around 36 percent of adults in the United States are obese. Those numbers are higher between 40-59 year olds (40%) and 60 and over year olds (37%), than in young adults between the ages of 20 and 39 (32%).

(Source: https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html)

OBESITY SOLUTIONS: Being obese is a condition that puts you in a higher risk for developing cholesterol problems, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart diseases and strokes. Furthermore, it can lead to a lower life expectancy. The solution to treating obesity is not an easy one since this is a complex problem. In order to lose the weight people have to understand that psychological, behavioral, social, economic and environmental factors contribute to the overall problem of obesity. One person may be obese because of heredity, while another may be because of the food they choose to eat. The solution for each obesity case will depend on the factors that are contributing to the problem.

(Source: http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2009/aug/16/solutions-dealing-americas-obesity-problem/)

HORMONE THERAPY: Hormones are important in determining how your body functions. The reduction of certain hormones leads to a slower metabolism, increased abdominal fat and less energy for exercising, which results in weight being gained. Hormone therapy is a type of therapy that allows for the hormone imbalance to be restored. As a result, this therapy can help people who suffer from being overweight or obese because of hormonal problems. The therapy consists of using pellets that are inserted under the skin to receive the hormone that is needed for each body. The intake of hormones like testosterone, estrogen and progesterone can help with abdominal fat, thyroid levels, appetite, sugar cravings and insulin resistance.

(Source: http://thebiostation.com/resource-center/hormone-replacement-therapy-rc/gain-insight-on-how-hormone-replacement-therapy-can-help-you-lose-weight/ & Terri DeNeui)

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT:

For more information, contact:

Andrea Jones

Office: 817-203-8249

Mobile: 817-919-3591

Andrea.jones@evexias.com