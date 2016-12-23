Vanishing Varicose Veins: No Knife Needed!

NEW YORK CITY. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — They’re unsightly and in severe cases, could signal a potential health problem. Millions of Americans are prone to the condition. Here’s how a No Knife procedure repairs varicose veins, without scarring.

This teacher’s glaring, ugly varicose veins were treated without scarring. She had spider veins causing her a web of pain and embarrassment.

She detailed, “Just about the bulging veins, both the comfort level of that and also the way that it would look.”

Typical varicose vein surgery involves a scalpel incision, and then a large needle and sheath pass a laser catheter into the blood vessel. This can leave small scars, especially on dark skin.

David Greuner, M.D., a cardiovascular surgeon at NYC Surgical Associates explained, “When these people have a lot of venous disease and require a lot of little incisions, it can lead to quite a disfiguring result on somebody that wants their legs addressed for cosmetic reasons as well.”

Dr. Greuner has invented No Knife. It uses only a much smaller needle, containing a very thin laser fiber that contracts and repairs the vein, a stark contrast in the two needle sizes and in the scarring results.

“With my way, there’s zero scar on any of these people. No matter what your skin color, no matter how severe your vein disease is. We can address it without any single scar whatsoever,” Dr. Greuner told Ivanhoe.

This teacher said, “The procedure has really changed the way I feel about my legs, and showing them, and made me a lot more comfortable with my body.”

The No Knife procedure is covered by insurance.

Dr. Greuner said his procedure is actually cheaper than the norm, because it eliminates the cost of a sheath.

BACKGROUND: Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins. Any vein may become varicose, but the ones most commonly affected are those in a person’s legs and feet. Standing and walking upright increases the pressure in the veins of your lower body. For many people, varicose veins are simply a cosmetic concern. For others, they can cause aching pain and discomfort and can lead to more serious problems.

CAUSES: Age is one risk for varicose veins. As a person gets older, their veins can lose elasticity, causing them to stretch. The valves in veins may become weak, allowing blood that should be moving toward the heart to flow backward into the lower body causing veins to enlarge. Some women can also develop varicose veins during pregnancy. Even though pregnancy increases the volume of blood in the body, it decreases the flow of blood from the legs to the pelvis. This circulatory change is designed to support the growing fetus, but it can cause enlarged veins in the legs. Being overweight puts added pressure on veins and so does sitting or standing for long periods of time. If a person has a family history of varicose veins, there’s a greater chance they will have it too. Exercising, losing weight, not wearing tight clothes and avoiding long periods of standing or sitting can ease pain and prevent varicose veins from getting worse.

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Varicose veins can generally be treated on an outpatient basis. The No Knife Endovenous Laser is used to seal diseased veins with a catheter so small it fits through a needle no larger than that used to draw blood. It is a less invasive procedure compared to traditional methods. Typical varicose vein surgery involves a scalpel incision, which can leave small scars especially on dark skin.

