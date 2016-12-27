BALTIMORE, Md. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — SIBO is the four letter word that very few people have heard of, but it could be the cause of some severe digestive issues. It stands for small intestine bacterial overgrowth. Recognizing SIBO may be tricky, but it’s the first step toward much better health.

For more than ten years, 57-year-old Colleen Cook struggled with painful and embarrassing digestive problems.

Cook described, “I started getting abdominal discomfort, really bad gas pains, and bad diarrhea. Constantly.”

Ironically, Cook’s condition started after a surgery designed to dramatically improve her health.

“I’ve always been morbidly obese since birth, really, but I was finally able to get gastric bypass back in ’02,” Cook told Ivanhoe.

Cook lost 175 pounds, but then couldn’t leave home without looking for the nearest bathroom. Matilda Hagan, M.D., an inflammatory bowel disease specialist at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland said gastric bypass patients may be prone to bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine.

Dr. Hagan said, “Anyone who’s had certain intestinal surgeries can create pouches and or lose the valve between the large and small intestine. Every 20 minutes or so, we have them blow into a little tube and collect gas that essentially reflects the bacteria breaking down the sugar.”

Dr. Hagan said antibiotics are used to treat most cases of SIBO. Cook knows she’ll always be prone to SIBO, but for now, it’s under control.

“It is what it is, but it can be better,” said Cook.

Dr. Hagan said SIBO may be underdiagnosed because the symptoms, such as gas, bloating and diarrhea, mimic other conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease. IBS and Crohn’s patients are also at higher risk for developing SIBO. Adding probiotics to the diet may help in some cases.

TOPIC: SIBO: The Mystery Disease Wrecking Your Gut

BACKGROUND: SIBO, also known as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, occurs when the natural intestinal flora has been disrupted and there are bad bacteria. It interferes with absorption of food and nutrients like B12, vitamin D and iron. These deficiencies contribute to gut pain and brain fog. Eating a diet high in starch and sugar, or taking acid-suppressing heartburn drugs makes SIBO more likely to occur since the system is already hospitable to bad bugs. Anybody who’s had certain intestinal surgeries that can create pouches and or lose the bowel between the large and small intestine can be susceptible to this condition too. There are also certain conditions that predispose how the gut moves, like diabetes, scleroderma, and even conditions that cause significant constipation. The most common symptoms are: bloating, belching, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, malabsorption, and even weight loss.

TREATMENT: The best treatment for SIBO is a change of diet and antibiotics. Replace sugars and starch for leafy greens, vegetables and high-fiber legumes. In addition, antibiotics like rifaximin that target the intestines can help relieve discomfort.

NEW TEST: SIBO is very difficult to diagnose since its symptoms are very similar to other conditions. Dr. Matilda Hagan uses a noninvasive hydrogen breath test that helps recognize if a patient is suffering from SIBO, or another disease. They feed a sugary solution to the patient, then, every fifteen to twenty minutes they have them blow into a little tube where they collect gas that essentially reflects the bacteria breaking down the sugar. If large intestine gasses are collected ahead of the ‘normal’ time, the test is positive for SIBO. This is a noninvasive and fast procedure that confirms the abnormality. Without it, an endoscopic procedure would have to be performed.

